Fund researcher Zenith has provided the PAN-Tribal Global Equity Fund with its ‘highly recommended’ rating for the fifth year in a row.

The PAN-Tribal Global Equity Fund is managed by New York-based Davis Advisors and provides a style-neutral, currency-unhedged, and benchmark-unaware international equities exposure.

Zenith’s research report noted that its conviction in the fund “is underpinned by the high regard we hold for the depth and quality of the investment team.”