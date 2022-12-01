AMP’s wrap investment platform North has launched ‘Buy, Badge, Build’ for advisers to customise their own branded managed portfolios.
A dedicated North project manager will also work with practices to help build and deliver the badged portfolios.
North’s scale will enable advisers to access reduced investment management fees, branded quarterly reports, and product disclosure statements.
AMP has also added another 28 managed funds and eight ETFs to the North investment menu in the past two months.
North investment menu additions
|Managed funds
|MyNorth International Equity Index – Hedged
|Aus Unity Diversified Property Fund
|MyNorth International Fixed Interest Index Hedged
|Australian Unity Property Income Fund
|MyNorth International Property Index Hedged
|Capital Group Global Corporate Bond Hedged
|Neuberger Berman Strategic Income W
|Chester High Conviction Fund
|Pella Global Generations B
|Firetrail Australian Small Companies Fund
|Perpetual ESG Real Return Fund
|GAM LSA Private Share Fund
|PIMCO Trends Managed Futures
|Janus Henderson Diversified Credit
|Prime Value Emerging Opportunities Fund
|Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity
|State Street Floating Rate Fund
|Loftus Peak Global Disruption
|Vanguard Diversified Bond Index
|MA Priority Income Fund
|ETFs
|Mirova Global Sustainable Equity Fund
|Aberdeen Sustainable Asian Opportunities Active ETF
|MyNorth Australian Equity Index
|Barrow Hanley Global Share ETF
|MyNorth Australian Fixed Interest Index
|Global X US Treasury Bond ETF (Currency Hedged)
|MyNorth Australian Inflation Linked Bond Index
|Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition ETF
|MyNorth Australian Property Index
|Janus Henderson Tactical Income Active ETF
|MyNorth Emerging Markets Index
|Schroder Absolute Return Income ETF
|MyNorth Global Listed Infrastructure Market Index Hedged
|Talaria Global Equity Currency Hedged ETF
|MyNorth International Equity Index
|Talaria Global Equity ETF