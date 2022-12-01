AMP’s wrap investment platform North has launched ‘Buy, Badge, Build’ for advisers to customise their own branded managed portfolios.

A dedicated North project manager will also work with practices to help build and deliver the badged portfolios.

North’s scale will enable advisers to access reduced investment management fees, branded quarterly reports, and product disclosure statements.

AMP has also added another 28 managed funds and eight ETFs to the North investment menu in the past two months.

North investment menu additions