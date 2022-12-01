Industry UpdatesIndustry UpdatesDecember 2, 2022 | 9.50am
AMP’s wrap investment platform North has launched Buy, Badge, Build for advisers to customise their own branded managed portfolios.

A dedicated North project manager will also work with practices to help build and deliver the badged portfolios.

North’s scale will enable advisers to access reduced investment management fees, branded quarterly reports, and product disclosure statements.

AMP has also added another 28 managed funds and eight ETFs to the North investment menu in the past two months. 

North investment menu additions 

Managed funds  MyNorth International Equity Index – Hedged 
Aus Unity Diversified Property Fund  MyNorth International Fixed Interest Index  Hedged 
Australian Unity Property Income Fund  MyNorth International Property Index  Hedged 
Capital Group Global Corporate Bond Hedged  Neuberger Berman Strategic Income W 
Chester High Conviction Fund  Pella Global Generations B 
Firetrail Australian Small Companies Fund  Perpetual ESG Real Return Fund 
GAM LSA Private Share Fund  PIMCO Trends Managed Futures 
Janus Henderson Diversified Credit  Prime Value Emerging Opportunities Fund 
Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity  State Street Floating Rate Fund 
Loftus Peak Global Disruption  Vanguard Diversified Bond Index 
MA Priority Income Fund  ETFs 
Mirova Global Sustainable Equity Fund  Aberdeen Sustainable Asian Opportunities Active ETF  
MyNorth Australian Equity Index  Barrow Hanley Global Share ETF 
MyNorth Australian Fixed Interest Index  Global X US Treasury Bond ETF (Currency Hedged) 
MyNorth Australian Inflation Linked Bond Index  Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition ETF 
MyNorth Australian Property Index  Janus Henderson Tactical Income Active ETF  
MyNorth Emerging Markets Index  Schroder Absolute Return Income ETF 
MyNorth Global Listed Infrastructure Market Index  Hedged  Talaria Global Equity Currency Hedged ETF 
MyNorth International Equity Index  Talaria Global Equity ETF 
