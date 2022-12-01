MLC Life Insurance has appointed Catherine Dubé as an independent non-executive director on its board.

Dubé has over 25 years of experience in the financial services sector.

She will commence in her new role on 16 December 2022 and be made chair of the MLC’s board audit committee, replacing Sandra Birkensleigh, who has served on the board for 10 years.

Dubé currently serves as a non-executive director of guild group holding and guild insurance limited, and chair of the guild group audit and risk committees.

She also serves as a non-executive director and audit committee chair for AssetInsure and for Challenger Retirement and Investment Services. She is also a member of the ACT Public Trustee and Guardian Investment Board.

Dubé was chief risk officer at AIG from 2012 to 2019 and is a qualified Actuary with over 25 years’ experience in financial services.