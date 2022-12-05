Some 13,000 Mercy Super members and their assets have moved to industry fund HESTA in a recently-completed merger, bringing the total funds under management to almost $70 billion.

HESTA will also continue to build on its presence in Queensland, with most of Mercy Super’s employees joining HESTA and the retention of the on-site location at Mater’s South Brisbane Hospital campus to continue providing on-the-ground support for members.

HESTA is the industry fund originally dedicated to the health and community services sector.