Former VicSuper CEO Michael Dundon has been announced as the replacement for outgoing CareSuper CEO Julie Lander.

Dundon is an experienced superannuation fund executive who led VicSuper before it merged with Aware Super. After the VicSuper merger completed, he was responsible looking after Aware’s merger team and activity.

Dundon was also previously CEO of ESSSuper.

Lander announced in August that she would depart the company after 21 years with the fund. She will remain in the role until March 2023, when Dundon commences.