Two former Statewide Superannuation executives have been charged with dishonestly using their positions for the benefit of another between February and December 2019.

ASIC alleges that former Statewide chief financial officer Grant David Eastwood dishonestly used his position in the procurement of a firm, Cosight (formerly known as Fintrix Systems), to provide services to Statewide. ASIC also alleges that the former chief risk officer Kieran Netting dishonestly used his position regarding a review he conducted connected to the appointment of Cosight to deliver services to Statewide.

Eastwood commenced as Statewide CFO on 16 February 2016 and Netting commenced as CRO on 13 February 2017. Statewide terminated their employment in January 2020 following an internal investigation which was subsequently reported to ASIC.

They appeared before the Adelaide Magistrates’ Court on 9 December 2022, and the matter was adjourned to 28 February 2023.

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions is prosecuting the matter following a referral by ASIC.

Statewide Super has since merged with Hostplus.