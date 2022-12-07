Naomi Edwards has been appointed to the board of life insurer TAL as an independent non-executive director.

Her career in the life insurance and superannuation sectors spans 35 years. She has worked in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand.

Edwards most recently served as the chair of Spirit Super.

She has worked extensively in the ethical investments sector and was a director of Australian Ethical Super and chair of Australian Ethical Investment. An actuary by training, Edwards was a partner of Deloitte, advising banks and life insurers on M&A.

Edwards is currently the chair of Accurium and is a non-executive director for Yarra Investment Management, Propel Funeral Partners, and the Tasmanian Development Board.

She has also served on the boards of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, Australian Ethical Super, the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees, Hunter Hall, and Nikko AM.