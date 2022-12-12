ECP Asset Management has been recognised as a Responsible Investment Leader for 2022.

Responsible Investment Leaders are selected based on continued commitment to responsible investing. RIAA considers ESG factors, strong and collaborative stewardship, transparency in reporting activity, and the societal and environmental outcomes achieved.

ECP has also released its sustainability report for 2022. It has been found that most businesses believe they will be impacted by climate risks, whether physical or transitional.

The report includes a survey of all its portfolio investments, conducted to better understand ESG-related issues across all companies within the portfolio.

Thirty per cent of ECP’s investments have publicly stated net-zero targets.