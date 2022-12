Cboe has partnered with corporate bond company XTB to launch four exchange-traded corporate bond products to the Cboe Funds platform.

The funds feature corporate bonds from four of Australia’s largest companies, Aurizon, Bank of Queensland, Coles, and Qantas.

As of 12 December 2022, the funds offered the following yields: Aurizon 6.24 per cent, Qantas 6.08 per cent, Coles 4.89 per cent and BOQ 4.49 per cent.