Investment firm ClearLife Capital has selected Equity Trustees to be the trustee for its new Opportunities Fund.

The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of securities listed on the Australian and New Zealand stock exchanges – taking both long and short positions.

It aims to deliver risk-adjusted returns over the RBA Cash Rate (after fees and before tax) across a range of market environments over the medium to long term. It also invests in exchange traded or over-the-counter derivatives for risk management purposes.