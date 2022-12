BT head of distribution Chris Mather has moved to CFS and will commence in the newly established role of executive director for new business.

In a media statement, CFS said Mather will help drive the organisations expansion into new channels and markets and joins amid the launch of the new platform, Edge.

Mather is a financial services executive and senior leader with over 20 years of experience in Australia and the UK.

He had spent nearly 14 years at BT.