CFS has added 17 new funds onto the platform which now offers the most strategies across its 20-year history.
The 17 additional funds available through FirstChoice are:
- CFS Thrive+ Sustainable Growth
- Janus Henderson Tactical Income
- Western Asset Australian Bond
- T.Rowe Price Dynamic Global Bond
- FirstRate Cash on FirstChoice Wholesale Investments
- AB Managed Volatility Equities
- DNR Capital Australian Equities High Conviction
- GQG Partners Global Equity
- Intermede Global Equities
- Quay Global Real Estate (Unhedged)
- Sage Capital Equity Plus
- Nanuk New World
- AXA IM Sustainable Equity
- Pendal Global Select
- CFS ETF Exposure Series: Physical Gold
- CFS ETF Exposure Series: US Shares
- CFS ETF Exposure Series: All-World ex-US Shares
- Stewart Investors Global Emerging Markets Sustainability (re-opened)