Industry UpdatesIndustry UpdatesDecember 2, 2022 | 8.32am
CFS has added 17 new funds onto the platform which now offers the most strategies across its 20-year history.

The 17 additional funds available through FirstChoice are:

  • CFS Thrive+ Sustainable Growth
  • Janus Henderson Tactical Income
  • Western Asset Australian Bond
  • T.Rowe Price Dynamic Global Bond
  • FirstRate Cash on FirstChoice Wholesale Investments
  • AB Managed Volatility Equities
  • DNR Capital Australian Equities High Conviction
  • GQG Partners Global Equity
  • Intermede Global Equities
  • Quay Global Real Estate (Unhedged)
  • Sage Capital Equity Plus
  • Nanuk New World
  • AXA IM Sustainable Equity
  • Pendal Global Select
  • CFS ETF Exposure Series: Physical Gold
  • CFS ETF Exposure Series: US Shares
  • CFS ETF Exposure Series: All-World ex-US Shares
  • Stewart Investors Global Emerging Markets Sustainability (re-opened)
