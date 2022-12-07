BTC Markets has added the cryptocurrency Polkadot (DOT) to its platform tradeable from today (7 December 2022).

Polkadot is a decentralised blockchain that sets out to establish an ecosystem of cryptocurrencies by incentivising a global chain of computers to operate a blockchain. Polkadot’s native coin (DOT) was initially conceived in 2016.

The DOT token became available in the summer of 2020 and was founded by Gavin Woods, a co-founder of Ethereum.

The Australian owned and operated BTC Markets has over 320,000 Australian traders, and more than $23 billion traded on the BTC Markets platform.