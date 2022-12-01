BlackRock Australia has made product updates to the iShares S&P/ASX Dividend Opportunities ETF (IHD) as part of its routine review of the iShares product suite.

The change is effective from 1 December 2022.

To ensure the continued relevance of the Fund to meet Australian clients’ evolving needs, the fund will also be moving to a new index – the S&P/ASX Sustainability Screened Dividend Opportunities Index – which incorporates a 12-month forecast dividend yield criteria and a company profitability threshold to ensure the universe of constituents continues to deliver an optimal dividend outcome. It also applies exclusions based on Sustainalytics’ Global Standards Screening process.

While the fund’s investment objective remains focused on providing Australian investors with an exposure to 50 high-yielding established Australian companies, the fund name, index and fee will change as outlined below.