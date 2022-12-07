BlackRock has implemented a stock split of iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV), iShares S&P 500 (AUD Hedged) ETF (IHVV), and iShares S&P Mid–Cap ETF (IJH).

As a result of the stock splits, the units on issue in each fund will increase at the split ratio, with the unit price decreasing by the same ratio.

Therefore, Australian investors will own more units in the funds at a lower unit price, with no impact on the overall market value of their investments.

BlackRock said the splits make the ETFs easier and more accessible for Australian investors to invest in smaller amounts at a significantly lower unit price. They will have no tax implications or impact on fund performance.