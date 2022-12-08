Australian Retirement Trust has launched a digital tool to streamline the superannuation onboarding process.

The super fund onboarding (SFO) digital tool provides employers with an automated process for administering fund choice in line with the stapling obligations that were introduced last November.

According to ART chief growth officer Dave Woodall, more than 1500 employers have already begun using the tool since it was launched in October.

The software was created by Beam which is owned by ART and creates software for super funds.