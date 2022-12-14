Investment advisory firm Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management (KAR) has appointed global financial services provider Apex Group to service its Global Small Cap Fund and support its independent custody services.

In addition, Apex Group will also support KAR with its independent Custody Services, offering low latency, accuracy, risk mitigation and market proximity while driving internal efficiencies and flexibility.

According to a recent Total Economic Impact (TEI) report by Forrester Consulting, clients of Apex Group’s single-source solution achieve, on average, cost benefits of $5.39 million, with a net present value of $2.75 million over three years.

KAR is an investment advisory firm founded in 1984 to manage capital for its founders. KAR has over $45 billion in assets under management as of 30 September 2022, offering a variety of actively managed equity and fixed-income strategies to institutional, broker-dealer and high-net-worth clients.