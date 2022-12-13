Alphinity Investment Management appointed Nick Ying as a quant analyst and trader.

Ying will be responsible for providing quantitative research support and assist with the trading function across all of Alphinity’s global and domestic equity and sustainability funds.

Ying has over six years of experience working as a portfolio management analyst and trader. He most recently worked at Redpoint Investment Management and NAB/MLC Asset Management.

Alphinity is supported by Challenger subsidiary Fidante.