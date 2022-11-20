Life insurer Zurich Financial Services has partnered with NRL team Wests Tigers, including sponsorship of the Zurich Centre, a new state-of-the-art training and administrative facility.

The centre forms part of the new Concord Oval and community sports precinct. It boasts leading training facilities, including a pool, gym, wrestling room, and physiotherapy space.

Zurich’s logo will feature on the Wests Tigers NRLW players’ jerseys from July 2023. The insurance company will also support the club through community activities focused on diversity and inclusion.