The much-anticipated next destination for BT Panorama will continue to remain a mystery with Westpac’s full year results offering no update on the sale of the platform business.

A spokesperson for Westpac confirmed to Professional Planner the process of selling Panorama is still under way and there is no update.

CEO Matt Rady previously said the aim was to have sold Panorama by the end of the Westpac’s financial year which is 30 September.