Alternative investment firm Stonepeak and Australian industry super fund Spirit Super have acquired GeelongPort, Victoria’s second-largest port and a significant driver of the state’s economy.

Stonepeak will hold a majority 70 per cent interest in the entity, while Spirit Super will have a 30 per cent stake.

The acquisition is expected to be finalised towards the end of the first quarter of 2023, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

GeelongPort is a diversified landlord port and a major driver of Victoria’s economy, managing over A$7 billion of trade and supporting more than 1,800 jobs across the state.

The Consortium were advised by Gresham Partners acting as financial adviser, King & Wood Mallesons as legal adviser, and Clayton Utz as tax adviser.