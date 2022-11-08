State Street Corporation has been reappointed by industry fund for retail workers, Rest, to provide custodial services.

The contract has been renewed for another three years, extending the ongoing relationship that commenced in 2011.

Rest’s latest mandate will see State Street continuing to provide back-office services, including custody, accounting and unit pricing, performance and analytics, tax and regulatory reporting and loan servicing.

As of the end of the financial year, Rest has 1.9 million members and around $66 billion in funds under management.