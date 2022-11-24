A specialist affordable housing fund manager, Super Housing Partnerships (SHP), has launched with founding investment support from industry fund HESTA which has committed $240 million.

SHP will provide institutional investors with access to equity investment in new BTR housing projects, focusing on social and affordable housing unique to the Australian market.

It will also seek to address some barriers to institutional investment in affordable housing. It will do this at scale through an aggregator-style platform combined with specialist funds management skills, partnering with affordable and sustainable housing developers and community housing providers.