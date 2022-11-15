Schroders CEO of Asia Pacific Susan Soh will retire at the end of this year and will be replaced by Chris Durack.

Schroders Hong Kong CEO and Asia Pacific deputy head Amy Cho has also decided to leave the company after four years. She will transition her responsibilities from January next year.

Durack previously spent 10 years at Schroders in various leadership roles, including CEO of Schroders Hong Kong, CEO of Schroders Australia, and, most recently, co-head of Asia Pacific.

NN Investment Partners CEO and head of client group Asia Gopi Mirchandani will join Schroders and will be appointed CEO of Schroders Hong Kong. She will also take on the newly created role of head of strategy at Asia Pacific. A lawyer by training, Gopi has held several senior legal and compliance roles during her career.

Marketing and distribution appointments

Szu Yi Chin was appointed to a newly created role of head of distribution, Asia Pacific on 1 October 2022. Based in Singapore, she will work closely with our distribution, product and marketing teams in the region to drive the sales agenda and help fulfil our ambition to be our clients’ trusted advisor.

Chin was previously with Schroders for 12 years where she was responsible for the mutual funds business in Singapore and Malaysia. She spent the past eight years with Fidelity International where her last position was chair and head of Taiwan.

Amanda Irving, currently Head of marketing for Australia, has been appointed head of marketing, APAC, with effect from 1 November 2022. Currently based in Sydney, Irving will relocate to Singapore in January 2023.

She replaces Michelle Han who has moved to London to take up the role of global head of growth and digital marketing. Amanda has 20 years of financial services marketing experience and was marketing director at BT Financial Group prior to joining Schroders.