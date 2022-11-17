Former Financial Services Council chief executive Sally Loane has been appointed as chair of tourism body Destination NSW.

Loane held the CEO at the FSC for seven years, announcing her departure last year. She was replaced by Blake Briggs.

Loane has been a director on the board of Destination NSW since 2018 and is also a director of Chubb Insurance Australia, Venues NSW and Pankind, the Australian Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation. From 2014-2021 she was the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Services Council, the peak industry organisation developing policy for superannuation funds, fund managers, life insurance and advice licensees.