Perpetual’s proposed acquisition of Pendal has seen both parties agree to advised terms in the arrangement.

The new terms would see Pendal shareholders receive one newly-issued share in Perpetual in exchange for 7 ordinary shares from Pendal and $1.65 cash per Pendal share.

The original offer was one newly-issued share in Perpetual for 7.5 Pendal shares and $1.976 cash per Pendal share.

Pendal Australia chief executive Richard Brandweiner said the firm continues to believe the proposal would create Australia’s pre-eminent global asset manager.

“Since then – despite what you may have read in the press – Pendal and Perpetual have been working together constructively to finalise the details of this proposal,” he said.

