Padua Solutions has appointed Steve Toth to the newly created position of head of sales and account management.

Padua is a financial technology business that provides software as a service (SaaS) and tech-enabled services to financial advisers.

Toth joins the Padua team with experience across several industries and has previously been head of sales for companies such as Kayo Sports, Startel, Airtasker, and Amaysim.