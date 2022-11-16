Nuveen Real Estate has partnered with Flinders University on The Switch, Adelaide Central, the second project to open in its Australian housing portfolio.

Located at 203 North Terrace in Adelaide’s central business district, the 347-bed building is in a prime position.

As part of the partnership, students at Flinders University will have priority access to a certain number of beds in the building.

It includes studios and shared apartments over 34 levels, a communal sky lounge, a theatre, a communal kitchen, games areas, parcel lockers, study and co-working spaces, an outdoor terrace garden, laundry, an honesty kitchen, shared bamboo bikes, and tech-smart bed heads.

The Switch Adelaide Central is the latest asset to open in a portfolio that Nuveen is developing in partnership with specialist purpose-built housing operator, The Switch. In March, Nuveen announced the opening of the first building, The Switch Perth Central. The third project, The Switch Melbourne, is scheduled to open in Q1 2023, followed by the 250-bed The Switch Sydney, near the University of NSW.