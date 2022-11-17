The profession has seen a net departure of three advisers this week with the total number on the ASIC Financial Adviser Register sitting at 15,899.

The net numbers have been helped by a regular stream of new entrants.

At the licensee owner level, four gained a net of two advisers each; Beryllium Advisers picked up two advisers from Capstone Financial Planning; and Astute Planning Services’ Andrew Wardle picked up two advisers from Madison AFSL.

Affinity Group is also up by two. AMP group is also up net two advisers, picking up three and losing one.

Twenty-one licensee owners (including Spark Partnership, Oreana, Evans Dixon, Fortnum, and Fiducian) are up net one, including both new licensees that effectively restarted after recently going to zero advisers.