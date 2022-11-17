NGS Super chair Dick Shearman will retire at the end of 2022, following 10 years of service on the board.

Shearman joined the board as a member-representative director in 2012 and was appointed as chair in the same year.

During his tenure, Shearman played a pivotal role in the NGS Super’s growth and oversaw the UC Super and QIEC Super mergers.

When he announced his decision to retire, Shearman said: “After starting my career as a secondary teacher of economics and history, it’s been a great privilege to guide the industry superfund for those who work in independent and catholic education over the past ten years.”

Deputy chair Geoff Newcombe will serve as interim chair while the board recruits for an independent chair. Director Georgina Smith will act as deputy chair.