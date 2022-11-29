MetLife Australia has launched a new digital education hub for financial advisers called MetLife Campus.

The service delivers content that helps them quickly and easily maintain their continuing professional development (CPD) requirements.

MetLife Campus consists of modules developed by the MetLife team, including Claim Essentials, Growth Mindset, Business Insurance Essentials, and Introduction to Insurance Inside Super.

Each module contains a mix of written, audio, and video content interspersed with short knowledge check-ins. Advisers must complete a short assessment at the end of each module to qualify for CPD points.