Members of the Australian life insurance industry have backed the new peak body, the Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI).

It currently has nineteen members from across the life insurance and reinsurance industries, representing 99 per cent of life insurers and 100 per cent of reinsurers.

The Australian Banking Association’s chief of policy and strategy, Christine Cupitt, will commence as CEO in January 2023.

CALI’s board consists of representatives from AIA Australia, ClearView, Integrity Life, MetLife, MLC Life Insurance, Pacific Life Re, Resolution Life Australasia, TAL, and Zurich Financial Services.