Man GLG, the discretionary investment management engine of Man Group, has launched the Man GLG Asia Opportunities Fund, which has already received a ‘recommended’ rating from research house Zenith.

The fund applies a concentrated long-only strategy that is style agnostic. It will invest in equities listed on exchanges that are either in the Asian region or derive most of their revenues from the Asian region.

It aims to achieve a gross return of 3-5 per cent greater than its benchmark over three-to-five-year periods.

“The fund’s philosophy is to maximise long-term capital appreciation,” Man GLG portfolio manager Andrew Swan said.

GSFM is the responsible entity and distributor of the Man GLG Asia Opportunities Fund in the Australian and New Zealand markets.