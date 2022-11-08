The chief executive of legal community industry super fund legalsuper, Andrew Proebstl, will step down after nearly two decades in the role.

A replacement is yet to be announced and the fund is currently searching for his successor.

Executive search firm Odgers Berndtson has been engaged to conduct an extensive recruitment process to find the new chief executive.

legalsuper is the predominant superannuation fund specialising in the legal community, managing more than $5 billion on behalf of more than 41,000 members.