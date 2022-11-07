Kaplan Professional and BlackRock have launched an industry-first ETF short course.

Kaplan Professional is Australia’s leading financial services education provider, and BlackRock is a global investment manager.

Designed specifically for financial advisers, ETFs focus on global investment trends.

The course is available through Kaplan Professional’s online education platform, Ontrack. There are six modules, each one taking approximately an hour to complete.

“We know advisers are wanting continuing education that will interest them, improve them, and increase their ability to specialise,” Kaplan Professional CEO Brian Knight said.

“The short course will help them to effectively incorporate ETFs in the portfolio construction process.”

BlackRock’s head of wealth, Chantal Giles, said the course was part of their unwavering commitment to investor advocacy and education in Australia.

Advisers will be given a certificate of completion and a digital badge when they complete the course. They will also be eligible to receive BlackRock’s iShares ETF certification.