Jon Petie has joined the financial planning firm Slipstream Group as a business coach.

He brings three decades of financial expertise to the clients, all of whom he will advise on achieving sustainable growth in their businesses.

Petie successfully exited his financial planning business, Retirement Designs, in 2017 but stayed on to work in the industry, saying he was not quite ready to retire.

Slipstream Group CEO, Sharon McClafferty, said Petie fits nicely into the team of coaches who are already at Slipstream’s disposal.

“Jon brings a lifetime of business ownership experience to Slipstream, having owned and operated a successful Financial Planning firm right here in Brisbane. We are thrilled to have him onboard.”