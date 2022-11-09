iExtend has appointed Lindsay Stark as a senior risk manager, who will provide support and expert guidance on the growing number of individual qualifying policies to be co-owned by iExtend.

Stark brings an extensive range of skills to the role, with over 15 years of life insurance experience spanning technical and managerial positions, including reinsurance and automation.

He previously worked at Pacific Life Re, where he helped life insurers optimise their digital underwriting and claims solutions. He also supported the delivery of Pacific Life Re’s underwriting proposition, UnderwriteMe.

Before this, Lindsay was at MetLife, where he led and coached underwriters and administrators in delivering a high-quality underwriting value proposition.

iExtend was launched in 2021 to address the gap in the life insurance market for policyholders cancelling their life insurance.