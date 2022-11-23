ETF company Global X has launched the Global X Copper Miners ETF (WIRE), believed to be the first of its kind in the country.

WIRE provides access to a global basket of copper miners, which stand to benefit from being a key part of the value chain supporting growth in significant areas of innovation such as technology, infrastructure, and clean energy.

The fund works by tracking the Solactive Global Copper Miners Total Return Index, which is designed to track the performance of companies that have or are expected to have significant exposure to the copper mining industry.

WIRE joins diverse product suite of more than 20 ETFs with almost $5 billion in assets under management in Australia.