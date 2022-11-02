The Financial Planning Association has re-elected William Johns to its board and welcomed Angela Martyn, and Jade Khao as new board members.

All three positions are for three years and will start at the annual general meeting on 22 November 22 2022.

They follow the expiry of the terms for board members of Johns, Alison Henderson and David Sharpe.

Henderson has served two terms on the FPA board and is ineligible to stand again, while Sharpe has been appointed as an additional director and will continue as FPA chair.

Angela Martyn is an active contributor to the FPA’s Policy and Regulations Committee, retiring President of the Boutique Financial Planners Principals Association (BFP), a member of the Joint Association Working Group.

Khao has been the FPA Sydney chapter chair since 2018, an FPA Women in Wealth Champion, a panellist at the last FPA Professionals Congress and an ambassador for Future2.