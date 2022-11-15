Fitzpatricks Private Wealth chief executive Matt Fogarty has stepped down as head of the company and will be replaced in the interim by Jasia Fabig.

Fogarty will depart in late November.

“Matt has devoted almost five years to FPW and has steered the firm through significant regulatory

change, a global pandemic, and the renewed focus on consumer-centric advice,” the company said in a statement. “The FPW platform is ready for its next growth phase and a new leadership focus.”

Fabig’s previous roles include general manager positions of MLC Financial Planning and MLC Advice Franchise Network working with over 150 advice practices. She has over 28 years’ experience in financial services including stints with BT and dealer group Wealth Market.