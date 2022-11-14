Global investment manager First Sentier Investors (FSI) has obtained its certification as a B Corporation (B Corp) for meeting high social and environmental performance standards, transparency, and accountability.

B Corp certified companies are for-profit organisations that show evidenced commitment to building a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

To provide certification, B Lab undertakes a B Impact Assessment, which scores companies across several categories, including governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. It measures a company’s social and environmental impact by analysing internal policies, partnerships, environmental outputs, social contributions, metrics used for tracking impacts, and methods employed to ensure its impact is positive.

Companies require a minimum of 80 points to obtain certification. FSI achieved a score of 107.2.

B Corp-certified companies are assessed every three years on whether they continue to meet the rigorous, evolving standards.