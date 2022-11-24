The Financial Planning Association has announced the winners of the 2022 FPA Awards and the Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award at the FPA Professionals Congress in Sydney.

Former FPA chair Marissa Broome was awarded lifetime membership.

The FPA Awards recognise individuals and businesses across Australia who deliver the highest standard of professional and trusted advice to consumers. The awards also acknowledge outstanding university students who represent the future of the financial planning profession.

The winner of the Professional of the Year Award is Andy Reynolds of EFS Advice. The award acknowledges his commitment to the profession and the care and diligence he shows to clients who are going through life-altering events.

The winner of the FPA Professional Practice of the Year Award is Alman Partners. The judges selected the wealth management firm because of its clear succession plan, which involved supporting advisers to becoming partners in the practice, and its continued commitment to diversity. The judging panel was also impressed by the firm’s in-depth annual audit to be accredited with the Global Fiduciary Accreditation.

Lili Hong from Future Gen Solutions is the winner of the FPA Financial Planner AFP of the Year Award. As an advocate for the profession and its future, Hong demonstrates dedication to her clients and assists those in need while seeking unconventional solutions to help migrants understand Australia’s complex financial services system.

The FPA University Student of the Year Award was awarded to Matthew Kanizay of Deakin University. He is a well-rounded student who has participated in several extra-curricular activities and demonstrated an ability to connect and develop a skillset as a future financial planner. The judges selected him based on his strong understanding of the sector’s challenges and opportunities.

The Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award recognises the highest-performing student in the final unit of the CFP Certification Program. Brigitta Hembrow Gersey from Elston Private Wealth is the 2022 Semester One winner of this honorary award.