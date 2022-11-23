Fintech entrepreneur Tom Culver has launched Ethic Adviser, a new sustainable investing solution for financial advisers, investment brokers, and accountants.

It offers exclusive access and product training as well as ongoing education.

As a sustainable finance specialist, Culver saw an opportunity to support 90 per cent of advisers with low sustainable and ethical investing knowledge. He decided to offer a software-as-a-service solution to equip them with specialist sustainable investing tools and information.