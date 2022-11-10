Colonial First State (CFS) today has announced its plan to target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 2030.

A range of energy efficiency opportunities will deliver early and significant progress towards this target, including 100 per cent renewable energy power purchase agreements across key offices in Sydney and Melbourne.

CFS has also undertaken engagement with investee companies on climate change, including through the appointment of a dedicated stewardship provider. In the first quarter of 2022, the provider engaged with 352 companies within CFS’ global equities portfolio on a range of sustainability issues and objectives, with environmental topics featuring in almost one-third of these engagements.

As CFS takes steps to achieve its net zero commitments, it will explore additional actions to reduce a wider range of emissions, including Scope 3 emissions across its corporate value chain, to ensure it continues to meet customer expectations into the future.