Centrepoint Alliance’s revenue for the first half of the new financial year has been forecasted to grow 5 per cent which is driven by a boost in licensee fees collected.

In an announcement to the ASX ahead of its AGM, the group said revenue for 1H23 is forecasted to be slightly ahead of 2H22 revenue, but this after removing discontinued platform revenue of $700,000 in the full year results update. The boost in revenue is driven by a 5 per cent increase in licensee revenue.

Licenced advisers grew by 45 per cent over the financial year from 356 to 517 due to the completed acquisition of ClearView.

Self-licensed firms grew by 27 per cent from 151 to 192 with revenue growth of 57 per cent.

The firm said it will continue to pursue further acquisition opportunities this financial year.