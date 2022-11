Cboe has appointed Rylan Uherek to the role of head of software engineering, APAC.

Uherek previously worked for Cboe as the director of software engineering. Before this, he was a software engineering manager for Cboe Global Markets.

In his new role, Rylan will lead Cboe’s growing Asia-Pacific Software Engineering teams, which have over 15 staff across Web Engineering, C++ (Realtime) Engineering, Batch Engineering, and QA Engineering.