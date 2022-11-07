Capital Group has appointed Scott Steele as head of fixed income business development for Europe and Asia.

Steele joins Capital Group with more than 30 years of industry experience. His experience includes being global head of fixed income client portfolio management at Janus Henderson Investors. Prior to that, he held several leadership positions at PIMCO.

In his new role, Steele will focus on building the fixed income distribution strategy and product development roadmap. This will better serve institutional and intermediary clients in Europe and Asia.

Capital Group has assets under management of approximately US$2.2 trillion ($3.4 trillion).