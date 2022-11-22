The government has commenced a consultation process for regulating ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ (BNPL) products.

Active BNPL accounts grew from five million to seven million during the last financial year. Most of them belong to consumers between the ages of 18 and 34.

The products deliver tangible benefits to many of these consumers, but there is a regulatory gap that can leave some vulnerable groups in over their heads, the government said.

There are three options to close the regulation gap: