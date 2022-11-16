The Bloomberg New Economy Climate Technology Coalition was launched today at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum taking place in Singapore.

Its mission is to identify and scale the next generation of climate-critical green technologies to achieve the world’s climate goals and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

For example, it will identify ways to bridge the financing gap from early-stage ventures to full-scale commercialization.

The Coalition Steering Committee consists of leaders from India, China, North America, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East, including Bloomberg Philanthropies founder Michael R. Bloomberg.

Over the coming months, the Coalition will invite the world’s leading technologists, researchers, entrepreneurs, industrialists, investors, and public sector leaders to join.

“Solving the climate crisis will take innovation on every front – including the push to drive more investment, faster, to the most promising solutions,” said Bloomberg.

“We can’t afford to wait decades to bring more green technologies to scale, and this new initiative can help us accelerate progress worldwide.”

The Coalition has an initial three-year mandate and will work to identify and progress critical technologies that will need to overcome hurdles over the next decade to accelerate the low-carbon transition.