Atrium Investment Management has appointed William Morgan to its Investment team as a portfolio manager.

Atrium is a multi-asset investment management firm that creates diversified portfolios for financial advisers, high net-worth individuals, and not-for-profit organisations.

This is a new position that aims to extend Atrium’s capability in private markets.

Morgan brings a diverse set of skills to Atrium, including direct investment, diligence, technology, and distribution.

Commenting on the announcement, Atrium’s chief investment officer Tony Edwards said: “Will is a skilled and highly complementary addition to our Investment team. His analytical skills and investment experience combined with his financial expertise and business acumen will be a great asset to the team to identify outstanding private markets investments and continue to drive our offering.”